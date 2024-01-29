Spring is coming and so are tourists – It’s time to advertise

Millions of tourists spend over $2 billion in SLO County every year

– Springtime is coming to the Central Coast and so are the tourists – Millions of them.

Tourism continues to keep San Luis Obispo County’s local communities economically vibrant and growing. Annual tourism spending in San Luis Obispo County has surged to “an unprecedented” $2.15 billion with over 7 million visitors, according to a report from Visit SLO CAL.

Even over the typically slower winter season, Paso Robles reported a spike in tourism, according to local merchants. “We have seen a large increase in tourists downtown…tourists tell us they love our events and many are wine club members,” says Norma Moye, executive director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

“Now is the best time to set up your business for a successful 2024 by directing your marketing to tourists,” says Scott Brennan, publisher of the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide.

The magazine is the region’s No. 1 tourist magazine with 120,000 readers around San Luis Obispo County. It’s published four times a year. The next edition is set for March 15 with a deadline of Feb. 10. Call today to advertise – (805) 226-9890.

The visitor’s guide features local wine tasting, restaurants, attractions, spas, lodging, shopping, art galleries, museums, golf courses, and events throughout its 100+ pages. A favorite feature for tourists is the comprehensive Paso Robles wine tasting map.

Distribution of the guide is focused on over 650 hotels, wineries, restaurants, and attractions. “We deliver the guide to the hot spots where tourists will find it,” Brennan said. Over 250 San Luis Obispo County businesses advertise annually, providing travelers valuable information.

Locals Beth and Scott Brennan started the visitor’s guide 16 years ago with the vision of offering tourists a complete guide to the county. It features city sections with beautiful photography, in-depth articles, detailed maps, and recommendations, called “Favorite Places.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide covers San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and San Miguel.

