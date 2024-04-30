St. James Episcopal Church unveils new upgrade

Labyrinth and courtyard open to all visitors

– The St. James Episcopal Church, located in Paso Robles, held an event showcasing their renovated landscaping, lighting, and courtyard area on April 28. The redone project was completed in over six months by church members and contractors.

“We would like the community to know that St. James is a welcoming congregation open to everyone no matter where they are on their spiritual journey,” said Rev. Barbara R. Miller, rector of St. James Episcopal Church. “Our new space is open for anyone to come in and sit in the quiet, walk the labyrinth, or just breathe. We also hope to rent this space for community events, wedding receptions.”

Just a few landscaping upgrades include a stucco wall, olive trees, a rock river, and labyrinth made of stones. The previous outdoor area consisted of a grass and fencing feature. New outdoor items include an altar with benches and a pergola. Miller said, “We took our old columbarium with ashes interred in the ground and redid it with the niches above ground in beautiful spaces designed and constructed by Peregrine Stainless.” New lighting around the church exterior and walkway is also present.

The St. James Episcopal Church was built in January 1892, just shortly after the Paso Robles town founding, with the first recorded service occurring in April 1892. Upgrades of the church occurred in 1911 and 1948; an 1863 organ was brought to the church in the 20th century and is thought to be the oldest pipe organ in use on the West Coast. Significant Paso Robles events are also included in the history of the church. The Rev. Charles L. Thackeray helped bring about Pioneer Days in 1931, while Rev. Carl Hansen set up the food pantry Loaves & Fishes in the church building in the 1980s.

St. James Episcopal Church is located at 1335 Oak Street in Paso Robles. For more information, call (805) 238 – 0819 or visit their website here.