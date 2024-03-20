St. Patrick’s Day enforcement nets dozens of citations in SLO

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted enhanced enforcement during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend safety enhancement zone from March 15 to March 18.

The department provided details on the citations and arrests made during the three-day period. Fines were doubled for noise violations, unruly gatherings, open containers and public urination within a designated zone.

Noise citations: 18

Unruly gathering: 5

Open container: 99*

Public urination: 9

Drunk in public: 5

Minor in possession: 24**

Climbing utility pole: 4

DUI: 3

*10 issued by Alcohol Beverage Control, **19 issued by Alcohol Beverage Control

Property damage and vandalism were reportedly widespread in neighborhoods, but only one instance has been officially reported. Residents are urged to call the non-emergency line at (805) 781-7312 to report any damage.

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to 19 calls related to excessive alcohol consumption, with seven on-campus incidents and 12 off-campus incidents.

Arrest and citation records have been provided to Cal Poly’s Student Affairs Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, which holds students accountable for off-campus criminal behavior.

