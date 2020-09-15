Staples office supply in Paso Robles is closing its doors

–Staples, the office supply superstore at 160 Niblick Road next to Walmart in Paso Robles, recently announced the store is closing Oct. 16.

The Staples store in Atascadero at 815 El Camino Real, and the Staples store in San Luis Obispo at 2950 Broad St. remain open for business.

“It’s truly heartbreaking how many businesses we are losing here in Paso Robles,” said local resident Trisha Butcher in a social media post.

Nearby, JC Penney announced earlier this year it was also closing its doors. Pier 1 Imports announced in May the closing all of its stores, including the Paso Robles location near Target. Paso Bowl, Margies Diner, and F. McLintock’s bar and restaurant in Paso Robles all closed their doors this year.

Declining retail sales due to consumer shift to online purchases and COVID-19 restrictions have been highlighted by business operators as reasons for the closings.

This summer, the City of Paso Robles created a COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program utilizing $200,000 in federal CARES Act funds to provide one-time grant funding for small businesses in town.

The program was announced on Aug. 7 and the deadline to apply was Aug. 23. The city received over 100 applications, with grant requests totaling over $1 Million, far exceeding the $200,000 in available CARES Act funds for the program.

Each application was carefully reviewed by a selection committee to ensure each grantee met the program criteria. In total, 33 local businesses in various locations, and ranging in size from 1 to 21 employees, were selected to receive a grant.

These awarded grant funds support a combined total of 209 local jobs across a variety of business sectors including food service, child daycare, hair salons, retail, non-profits, tech services, and more.

Small businesses seeking support can see all of the state and federal programs available here.

Share this post!

email

Related