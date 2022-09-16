Star Card fundraiser returns this October

Program raises funds for North SLO County women’s scholarships

– The Paso Robles chapter of (Philanthropic Educational Organization) P.E.O. International is bringing back its Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for Kiper-Twist Scholarships, primarily benefitting women in north San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families. Since 2002, Paso Robles’ P.E.O. Chapter HL has helped 61 women with awards totaling $143,585 in financial support.

Starting Sept. 15, the organization is selling numbered Star Cards for $50 that will entitle the purchaser to a 20-percent discount on select merchandise and services at 70+ local retail partners for the month of Oct. 2022. Participating Star Card retail partners include wineries, beer gardens, restaurants, and specialty foods, health and fitness, clothing and jewelry, florists and nurseries, spas and salons, gifts and art, and automotive services. To purchase a Star Card, visit www.PEOpaso.org.

“Last year’s inaugural Star Card effort raised $18,000 for our Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund,” says Star Card Chair Barb Sefton. “We hope to exceed that amount this year as we’ve almost doubled the number of retail partners and we were urged to extend the STAR CARD fundraiser for the full month of October.”

The local Paso Robles chapter of P.E.O. focuses on helping women in north San Luis Obispo County. The endowed Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund provides need-based scholarships for residents and high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent, who can attend a school of their choice. The Paso Robles chapter also helps direct candidates to apply to P.E.O.’s seven California state and P.E.O. International’s six scholarship, grant and loan programs. For more information visit www.PEOpaso.org or email starcard@PEOpaso.org.

A non-profit and social organization with a mission statement of “Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars,” P.E.O. celebrates the advancement of women, educates women through scholarships, grants, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. Its efforts are grounded in the belief that when women are supported in their educational efforts, a lasting positive impact is created on families, communities, and countries around the globe.

Founded in 1869, P.E.O. International is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters and more than 372,000 members, who have helped over 119,000 women across North America pursue their life goals by providing over $398 million in educational assistance.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related