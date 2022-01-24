Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Starlight Dreamband to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church 

January 24, 2022
Comprised of musicians from the Central California Coast, the Starlight Dreamband draws its repertoire from the ‘Big Bands’ as well as great American and world standards.

Concert happening Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m., tickets sold at door

– The North San Luis Obispo County Concert Association will present a concert featuring Starlight Dreamband on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Tickets are $25 at the door.

“Come, watch, and hear premiere musical artists, and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful performance,” encourages Program Chairman Kent D. Cope.

Parking is available for people with disabilities. Visit www.nslocca.org for more information.

