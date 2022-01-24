Starlight Dreamband to perform at Trinity Lutheran Church

Concert happening Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m., tickets sold at door

– The North San Luis Obispo County Concert Association will present a concert featuring Starlight Dreamband on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Tickets are $25 at the door.

Comprised of musicians from the Central California Coast, the Starlight Dreamband draws its repertoire from the “Big Bands” as well as great American and world standards.

“Come, watch, and hear premiere musical artists, and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful performance,” encourages Program Chairman Kent D. Cope.

Parking is available for people with disabilities. Visit www.nslocca.org for more information.

