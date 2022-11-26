Start the new year crafting with the library

January’s craft will help save pennies

– Crafters will enjoy the January craft project with the Paso Robles City Library, a felt coin purse; a great tool to meet a New Year’s goal to save some pennies.

Designed by Over the River Felt of overtheriverfelt.com, this coin purse is just the right size to fit in a handbag or backpack. This class is perfect for beginning sewing enthusiasts. Combining hand sewing and felt assembly techniques, this simple project features a sturdy metal clasp.

To participate in the class,

• Register by Friday, Dec. 16.

• Pick up craft materials at the in-person pickup party on Thursday, Dec. 29, 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room.

• Return Jan. 26, from 6-7 p.m. to share and pick up materials for the February craft. (Must be registered for February’s class to pick up new materials.) Light refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. Group registrations cannot be processed. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

