Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 17, 2020
You are here: Home » Politics » State assemblyman asks Caltrans to fix ‘Pismo Beach Backup’ on Hwy. 101
  • Follow Us!

State assemblyman asks Caltrans to fix ‘Pismo Beach Backup’ on Hwy. 101 

Posted: 7:00 am, November 17, 2020 by News Staff
Jordan Cunningham

Jordan Cunningham

—On Monday, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) submitted his formal support, along with 1,698 signatures from Central Coast residents, to CalTrans for the US 101 San Luis Obispo South County Congestion Relief Project. The project will help to alleviate traffic congestion along the US 101 freeway that has been dubbed the “Pismo Beach Backup”.

“Traffic congestion along US 101, specifically around Pismo Beach, has long been a problem for Central Coast residents and tourists,” said Cunningham. “I am happy to be able to continue to support the innovation of infrastructure that will help with both traffic flow and safety here on the Central Coast.”

The U.S. 101 Corridor Mobility Master Plan, conducted by the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), identifies U.S. 101 through Pismo Beach as the most congested stretch of highway in the region. The corridor experiences daily southbound commute congestion and seasonal congestion, specifically in the summer months when residents from around the state visit the region’s popular coastal destinations.

Here is a copy of Cunningham’s letter to Caltrans

Letter-to-CalTrans-about-Pismo-Beach-traffic-backup

 



Comments

Posted in:  Politics, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.