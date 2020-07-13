Paso Robles News|Monday, July 13, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » State officials announce latest COVID-19 facts
  • Follow Us!

State officials announce latest COVID-19 facts 

Posted: 4:18 am, July 13, 2020 by News Staff

State health says gatherings of 250 people or more should be rescheduled, canceled

–The California Department of Public Health recently announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19:

  • California’s positivity rate – a key indicator of community spread – is trending upward in the 14-day average.
  • Hospitalization rates are also trending upward in the 14-day average.
  • Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed, and the 7-day average more accurately describes trends in number of cases. The 7-day average number of new cases is 8,664 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 6,987. California has 320,804 confirmed cases to date.
  • There have been 5,406,599 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 130,904 over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected – increasing the importance of positivity rates to find signs of community spread.
  • There have been 7,017 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
  • A total of 31 counties are required to close indoor operations for certain sectors based on the state’s July 1 order to slow community transmission.


Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.