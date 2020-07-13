State officials announce latest COVID-19 facts
–The California Department of Public Health recently announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19:
- California’s positivity rate – a key indicator of community spread – is trending upward in the 14-day average.
- Hospitalization rates are also trending upward in the 14-day average.
- Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed, and the 7-day average more accurately describes trends in number of cases. The 7-day average number of new cases is 8,664 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 6,987. California has 320,804 confirmed cases to date.
- There have been 5,406,599 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 130,904 over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected – increasing the importance of positivity rates to find signs of community spread.
- There have been 7,017 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
- A total of 31 counties are required to close indoor operations for certain sectors based on the state’s July 1 order to slow community transmission.