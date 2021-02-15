State officials announce latest COVID-19 update 

–On Sunday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19, recent statistics on COVID-19.

California has 3,399,878 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 8,842 newly recorded confirmed cases Saturday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 3.7% and the 14-day positivity rate is 4.6%.

There have been 45,703,217 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 291,580 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 46,843 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of February 14, providers have reported administering a total of 5,981,552 vaccine doses statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. The CDC reports that 8,059,425 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 8,517,000 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of January 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. Blueprint Summary as of Feb. 9: 53 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

2 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier – Del Norte and Mariposa

3 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier – Alpine, Sierra, and Trinity

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. San Luis Obispo Is currently In the Purple Tier, but could be moved to the Red Tier this week. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

Vaccinate All 58

In order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk, the state is prioritizing individuals 65 and older to receive the vaccine as demand subsides among health care workers. This effort will help to reduce hospitalizations and safe lives. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit the Vaccinate All 58 webpage.

Safe Schools for All

Governor Gavin Newsom launched the Safe Schools for All Hub as a one-stop shop for information about safe in-person instruction. For more information on the transparency, accountability and assistance measures related to California’s Safe Schools for All plan, visit the Safe Schools for All Hub.

Travel Advisory

CDPH has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

Health Care Workers

As of February 13, local health departments have reported 91,452 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 380 deaths statewide.

Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans. California is committed to understanding these inequities to help ensure the best health outcomes for all Californians. View COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data and Cases and Deaths by Age Group. Visit the new Health Equity Dashboard.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of January 31 to February 6, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 days. During this same time period, 77% of patients received test results in one day and 93% received them within two days

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of February 8, 224 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures: