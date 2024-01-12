State senator issues statement on governor’s budget proposal

– Governor Gavin Newsom introduced his 2024-25 state budget proposal this week. The proposal utilizes unprecedented budget reserves and other tools to close a projected $37.86 billion shortfall, according to the governor’s office.

State Senator John Laird, chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee on Education released the following statement today regarding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent January Budget proposal for 2024-2025.

“Having been through very difficult budgets in my past legislative and administrative service, I know that the legislature and Governor cannot dodge making difficult choices in this year’s budget process. And with deficits projected in the next few years as well, we will have to balance this coming year’s budget, but help cut the projected deficits in future years in the process. Obviously, we will not want to take steps back in education, health care, climate, homelessness, firefighting, public safety and other places we have made so much progress in recent years, but it will be hard not to have everyone participate in bringing our budget into balance for this year and future years.”

Senator John Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as parts of Santa Clara and Monterey counties. More information on Senator Laird can be found here.

The January budget proposal maintains investments in several key areas, including:

Tackling homelessness: Governor Newsom’s multi-year $15.3 billion plan to address homelessness receives continued support. The budget proposal allocates billions, including $400 million for encampment resolution grants and $1 billion for homeless housing, assistance, and prevention program grants.

Keeping Californians safe: The budget invests $1.1 billion over four years to enhance community safety, combat organized retail theft, address opioid and fentanyl issues, enhance public safety through nonprofit security grants, officer training, and tackle gun violence.

Transforming education: Critical investments in improving student support, community schools, universal school meals, expanded learning opportunities, education workforce, and universal transitional kindergarten are maintained. K-12 and community college funding under Proposition 98 is estimated at $109.1 billion in 2024-25, with per-pupil funding totaling $23,519.

Mental health reform: The budget supports the transformation of California’s behavioral health services system, including funding for wellness coaches and the implementation of the Behavioral Health Community-Based Organized Networks of Equitable Care and Treatment (BH-CONNECT) demonstration.

California’s climate commitment: A $48.3 billion multi-year commitment, coupled with over $10 billion from the Biden-Harris Administration, aims to implement initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045, deliver 90% clean electricity by 2035, and address climate impacts.

Additional details on the January budget proposal can be found at www.ebudget.ca.gov.

Share To Social Media