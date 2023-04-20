Stephen Marley returning to Vina Robles this June

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Eight-time Grammy-winning musician and producer Stephen Marley brings his “Babylon By Bus Tour” back to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

One dollar of every ticket will benefit the mission of Ghetto Youths Foundation (GYF) to provide aid and assistance, support, and critical resources to people in need across the globe. Each year GYF programs serve hundreds of young people, seniors, families, and communities with transformative outreach initiatives supporting health and education, sports and arts, community-building, and fundamental social services. For more information, visit Ghetto Youths Foundation.

Beginning his lifelong musical journey at the age of six, Stephen shared historic stages with his legendary father and toured the world with his brother Ziggy and sisters Cedella and Sharon, The MelodyMakers. The Tuff Gong instilled in all of his children a strict work ethic and an awareness that “music is way more than just music.”

Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won no fewer than eight Grammy Awards—three with The Melody Makers, twice as a producer of his younger brother Damian Marley, and three times as a solo artist. Every one of his solo projects to date has topped the Billboard Reggae charts.

Stephen Marley’s highly anticipated new single Old Soul drops on his birthday April 20; the first work off his new studio project in five years which is set to release later this year – and comes as a complete revelation and many new surprises.

Visit stephenmarleymusic.com for more information.

