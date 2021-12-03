Paso Robles News|Friday, December 3, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Street closures happening for Christmas Parade
  • Follow Us!

Street closures happening for Christmas Parade 

Posted: 6:43 am, December 3, 2021 by News Staff

parade closures

Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday

–The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind the community that on Saturday the city of Paso Robles will be celebrating the holidays with the 60th Annual Christmas Parade and several streets will be closed for the parade including Spring St. from 6th St. to 15th St, the City Park, and portions of Park St. and Pine St.

Street closures begin at 4 p.m. and will last until the parade’s end at 8 p.m.

Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.