Strong-arm robbery reported in downtown park 

Posted: 6:59 am, July 12, 2022 by News Staff

paso robles policeVictim suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault

– On Monday morning, Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to the Paso Robles Downtown City Park regarding a male who had been assaulted sometime during the night. During the investigation, officers learned after the victim was reportedly assaulted, his phone and wallet were taken. The victim was only able to identify the suspect as a white male adult. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case is still being investigated and there are no suspect leads at this time. If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

