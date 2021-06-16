Structure used for gunsmithing and ammunition storage catches fire in Atascadero

Structure fire on Coromar Avenue contained by fire crews

–Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire to the rear of 8505 Coromar Avenue in Atascadero on Wednesday morning at 07:01 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached workshop in the backyard. Crews initiated a defensive operation due to the amount of fire involvement and structural deterioration. Upon further investigation, crews were able to determine that the 1200 square foot shop was used for gunsmithing and ammunition storage.

Fire crews used multiple hoselines to darken the fire. A city backhoe was requested to assist in deconstructing the structure so complete extinguishment could occur. The fire was contained within one hour and 15 minutes with the use of four engines, three chief officers, one ambulance, and four police officers. No other property was damaged and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on the scene to assist the resident with removing several firearms and personal items from a safe that was buried in the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

