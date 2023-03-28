Students celebrate Latino culture at special ‘baile’

Dance earlier this month drew nearly 200 students

– Three Paso Robles High School clubs ACT (Activists’ Coalition for Tomorrow), BSU (Black Student Union), and MEChA (Spanish: Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán; “Chicano Student Movement of Aztlán) collaborated to host the 2nd Annual Baile on March 18, a dance to celebrate Latino music and culture at Paso Robles High School.

The event was held in response to a need voiced by many Bearcats for more culturally relevant experiences at the school. The dance drew nearly 200 students who danced to cumbia, banda, corridos, and reggaeton, while enjoying food from Tacos Barrios and Paradise Shaved Ice.

“It was inspiring to bring our dances and culture to campus, where they are not always recognized or included,” said senior Israel Perez, ACT Club President and lead planner for the Baile.

Local band Eminencia Central (EMC) provided live music, and the atmosphere was decorated with colorful papel picado, piñatas, and festive lights.

“I am so proud of students from MEChA, BSU, and ACT,” said senior Ne’Jai Bryant, Vice President of BSU. “We stepped up and filled a need while creating a fun night of dance, music, and friendship.”

“This is such an important addition to extracurricular activities at PRHS,” said senior Adriana Aguilar, co-President of MEChA. “We really hope the Baile tradition at PRHS continues long after we’re gone, and that Latino culture finds a central place in all campus activities in the future.”

-Submitted by Geoffrey Land, Paso Robles High School social studies teacher and advisor to the ACT Club

