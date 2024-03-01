Students invited to explore aviation careers at career day event

Interested participants must register by Mar. 12

– The Estrella Warbirds Museum Youth Aviation Club announces its fourth annual career day is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place in Hangar 1 at the museum, located at 4251 Dry Creek Road, in Paso Robles. Middle and high school students from the Central Coast interested in exploring aviation careers, along with their families and friends, are encouraged to attend. Interested participants must register by emailing EWMYouthAviation@gmail.com by Mar. 12.

The event aims to showcase various career opportunities in aviation, encompassing military, commercial, and civilian sectors. Career options include roles as flight crew members, aviation mechanics, avionics technicians, and in aircraft manufacturing. Representatives present at the event will provide career information and answer questions.

YouTube celebrity Juan Brown will host the event. Brown, a seasoned aviator with a diverse flying background, will share insights from his extensive experience, including military service and commercial airline piloting. Attendees can also avail themselves of a self-guided museum tour for $10. Lunch will be available at a nominal cost.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum Youth Aviation Club, unique to the central coast, offers students in grades 7 through 12 the opportunity to explore civil, commercial, and military aviation careers. Emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the program covers flight planning, aviation history, physics of flight, aircraft design and maintenance, F/A-18 flight simulator experiences, and potential airplane flights.

Club meetings take place on Saturdays at the museum, with additional tours to facilities like Lemoore Naval Air Station, CAL FIRE Air Attack Base, CHP Aviation Unit, San Luis Obispo Air Traffic Control Tower, ACI Jet maintenance facility, among others.

For more information about the museum, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

