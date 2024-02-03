Studios on the Park to honor local community leader

Celeste Hope to be honored at annual luncheon fundraiser

– Studios on the Park will honor community leader and photographer Celeste Hope at its annual Sweet Art Fundraising Luncheon on Tuesday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bella Terra Vineyard Estate.

For the past 13 years, Studios on the Park has celebrated community leaders and local supporters of the arts with a fun and festive luncheon fundraiser. This year, the event will be held off-site at Bella Terra Vineyard Estate with a generous location donation by owners Rich and Tracy Secchiaroli. The luncheon will feature a special musical guest performance by Gordy Quist and Ed Jurdi of Band of Heathens, a photo booth, silent and live auctions, and more.

Hope is the honoree for this year’s luncheon. She is a professional photographer whose works are currently displayed at a special Studios on the Park exhibition titled “Monochrome Memoir.” Hope’s humanistic photography is renowned for showcasing multicultural exploration, live music experiences, female strength and other subjects of personal inspiration. Hope is a longtime advocate for the local arts and has been a board member of Studios on the Park since 2018. She is also actively involved in Must! Charities. She lives in Paso Robles with her husband Austin Hope, winemaker and owner at Hope Family Wines.

Hope says, “Art education and imaginative activities for young people can help students grow into well-rounded adults. I find it admirable to watch what Studios on the Park has accomplished for so many students. I cannot imagine a world without art and creative space; I am honored to be involved with Studios on the Park and honored to be this year’s Sweet Art community leader.”

Anne Laddon, founder of Studios on the Park says, “Our primary fundraiser is the annual Sweet Art Luncheon. This event provides critical financial support for the important visual arts programs that our community art center has provided to Paso Robles for over 15 years. We are incredibly excited to celebrate this year’s honoree, Celeste Hope, with an exhibition ‘Monochrome Memoir’ and the luncheon at Bella Terra.”

The public is invited to join in the luncheon festivities, with all proceeds supporting local arts. Luncheon tickets may be purchased for $75 by calling Studios on the Park at (805) 238-9800.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. The community art center engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. The studio features artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists. A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios—all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens and adults.

