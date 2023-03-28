Summer Concerts in the Park lineup announced

Concert series kicks off Thursday, June 15

– The Paso Robles REC Foundation has unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park series. The season will begin on Thursday, June 15 at Paso Robles Downtown City Park and will run until Thursday, Aug. 24.

The concerts, which are family-friendly and open to all ages, will feature various musical genres, from rock and pop to Latin/world music and country. “We’re so happy to bring back concerts in the park this year,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager. “These family-friendly all-ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses interested in supporting the summer concert series, and multiple sponsorship tiers are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.

This year’s lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 15: Molly Ringwald Project (80s Pop & Rock)

Thursday, June 22: Soundhouse (rock n’ roll)

Thursday, June 29: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 13: Bobby Santa Cruz Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 20: Carbon City Lights (rock, soul)

Thursday, Aug. 3: Back Pages Band (classic rock)

Thursday, Aug. 10: Incendio (Latin/world music)

Thursday, Aug. 17: Dirty Cello (cello led rock n’ roll)

Thursday, Aug. 24: Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

Net proceeds from beverage sales during the concerts will benefit the Paso Robles REC Foundation, whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles. J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, water, and soda will be available for purchase during the events.

For additional concert information, interested parties can contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com. Concert updates can also be found at www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark or https://www.facebook.com/PRCityRecreation.

Share To Social Media