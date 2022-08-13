Sunday Sessions at Pozo returns with Carbon City Lights

Evening includes music, dinner at the historic saloon

– Dust off your boots and enjoy a saloon-style summer evening with live music and serious food in a casual setting at Pozo Saloon’s Sunday Sessions. The new monthly music and dinner series will take place from 3-8 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month now through October at the historic Pozo Saloon, a focal point for musical celebrations and community gatherings since 1858.

The next Sunday Session on August 28 will feature music by Carbon City Lights and a four-course dinner featuring a strawberry and grilled asparagus salad, roasted corn and heirloom tomato cornbread panzanella, Outlaw Valley Ranch free-range grass-fed barbecue beef, and white chocolate and strawberry pot de crème, among other dishes.

Tickets for each event will cost $100 per person and will include entry to the event, a four-course family-style dining experience, a complimentary Pozo ‘Tini upon arrival, and hours of live music. Guests may also enjoy an oyster bar and locally crafted wine and beer for purchase. Local farmers and purveyors will be in attendance for patrons to connect with throughout the evening. Live bands will take center stage for a lively evening with music and dancing. Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite and the capacity is limited to 100 guests.

Pozo is the latest addition to Nomada Hotel Group, a collection of properties on California’s Central Coast including Skyview Los Alamos, Granada Hotel & Bistro, and Hotel Ynez. Set to open for lodging in Summer 2023, Pozo will feature a historic “encampo” destination with 30 accommodations including airstreams, upscale tents, and RV hookups for sprinter vans, all located adjacent to the Pozo Saloon. Among its variety of unique amenities, the property also boasts a distillery, central pool, outdoor soaking tubs, and a full-service restaurant neighboring the location’s lake, hiking trails, and horseback riding trails.

