Sunny skies and warm daytime temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 79

– Paso Robles should see lots of sun this week, relatively warm daytime temperatures and chilly overnight lows, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to reach 79-degrees. Wednesday’s high temp is predicted at 84. By Friday and Saturday, daytime temperatures are expected to cool off slightly to the mid 70s.

Overnight lows should be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

The forecast this week for SLO County is “Clear skies and warm afternoons,” according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Nov. 28: Clear skies and warm afternoons https://t.co/TSAoTx528E — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 29, 2021

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related