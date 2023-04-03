Sunny weather with warming trend expected this week

Cool weather to start off the week

– Paso Robles should expect cool, sunny weather to start off the week, with no rain in the forecast, according to Weather Underground. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise towards the weekend and into next week, with daytime highs reaching the 80s by Monday next week.

Today’s forecast is a high of 56, and tomorrow’s is 60. Overnight lows should start off in the 30s and gradually raise as well into the mid-50s towards next week.

Parts of San Luis Obispo County can also expect high winds this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey:

Dry, cool weather with strong winds in store for first week of April in SLO County https://t.co/DlnnR3peo3 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) April 2, 2023

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.71 inches.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 16.54 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 93% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 64% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

