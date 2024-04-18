Sunrise Rotary’s tri-tip barbecue raises funds for scholarships

– The Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary Club is set to host a drive-through tri-tip barbecue on Wednesday, April 24, at Paso Robles Ford located at 2401 Oakwood St.

The event aims to raise funds primarily for academic and vocational scholarships benefiting Paso Robles High School seniors.

For $60, families can enjoy a meal consisting of a whole tri-tip, mac and cheese, salad, garlic bread, and cookies. Tickets can be purchased directly from any Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary member or online by April 19 at https://square.link/u/AjNM8zNE.

Paso Robles Sunrise Rotary convenes Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy situated at 1900 Golden Hill Rd. Their meetings feature a diverse array of guest speakers, including business leaders and scholarship recipients. The organization is actively seeking new members.

Share To Social Media