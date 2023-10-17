Super Bowl MVP to be honored at upcoming cancer fundraiser in Paso Robles

Bret and Kandace Saberhagen to honor Mark Rypien with Lifetime Achievement Award

– SabesWings charity has announced that it will celebrate the third annual Strike Out event and Lifetime Achievement Award presentation on Oct 28, 29, and 30 in Paso Robles. The event will showcase three days of the beloved soiree that in two years has raised over 1.6 million dollars towards directly relieving the suffering and pressure of overwhelming bills felt by cancer patients nationwide.

The third annual charity fundraiser will be hosted by former professional All-Star MLB baseball pitcher, Cy Young, award winner and World Series MVP, Bret Saberhagen, and his wife Kandace Saberhagen. As with every year, all proceeds from the 2023 event will go directly to the Saberhagens cancer charity SabesWings, which helps cancer patients suffering from “medical financial toxicity.”

This year the SabesWings Lifetime Achievement Award is being presented to former NFL Pro-bowler and Super Bowl MVP award-winning quarterback, Mark Rypien for the work he has done supporting children and their families as they battle cancer. Mark and his first wife, Annette, lost their three-year-old son, Andrew, to brain cancer in 1998.

To further his work and support in honor of his son, The Rypien Foundation was established by Mark in 2004 with the intent to provide hope and help to families who are fighting childhood cancer. The funds the Rypien Foundation raises directly support local programs that improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients and families fighting childhood cancer in the Inland Northwest.

In 2013, with major financial support from The Rypien Foundation, The Children’s Emergency Center at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital in Spokane Washington underwent a massive renovation. One new addition to the center was a new hospital-based school with full-time teachers. The onsite school is named after their son Andrew; the “Andrew Rypien School Program” has helped thousands of children and their families who are battling cancer from falling behind in school.

The 2023 festivities will once again take place in Paso Robles. The public can attend by purchasing tickets online at www.SabesWings.org. The always sold-out affair embraces lively music, sports stars, celebrity chefs, extraordinary wines, and outstanding golf. At the grand gala, along with the live music, guests at the evening’s dinner at Rava Wines will experience eclectic entrees from the evening’s celebrity chefs. The following day the great food won’t stop as pit masters from around the country will line the greens feeding the golfers at Hunter Ranch Golf Club during the golf outing.

In addition to hosts Bret Saberhagen, and Kandace Saberhagen, other VIP guests in attendance at last year’s, 2022 celebration included: Jim McMahon (NFL legend, The Bears), Chili Davis (MLB All-Star), Colt Ford (singer, songwriter, pro golfer), Michael Timlin (MLB World Series Pitcher), Scott Erickson (MLB World Series Champion), Michael Tyler (singer, songwriter) Billy Swift (MLB Pitcher), Patrick Davis (songwriter w/ Hootie and the Blowfish), Lauren Jenkins (Musician and songwriter), Channing Wilson (songwriter), Tim Nichols (Songwriter for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill), Sean Berry (MLB 3rd baseman), Roshni Gurnani (Chef, Winner- Food Network’s Chopped) and Tully Kennedy (Bassist for Jason Aldean Band/ Producer).

“Our guests always leave having had a very memorable experience,” states two-time Cy Young award winner and co-founder of SabesWings, Bret Saberhagen. “A great deal of planning goes into our events for SabesWings.”

SabesWings began after Kandace Saberhagen had her own personal battle with breast cancer and the couple then realized the amount of hardship in the world created by the disease. They collectively saw a solution to aid in providing financial support for cancer patients. The foundation SabesWings provides financial assistance to cancer patients forced to choose between paying medical bills and everyday household expenses. It gives families a chance to heal without worry.

The Central Coast community has rallied behind the Saberhagens and SabesWings dedicated mission since its early inception. Each year the couple and foundation recognize a group or individual who is philanthropic within the cancer community. This year will see the announcement of the charity legacy for Micho Daou. The sister of Daniel and George Daou, Micho lost her battle with breast cancer in 2011. This year SabesWings will recognize four cancer warriors in our audience with the Micho Daou Award for their tenacity, perseverance, and pure determination to live. Micho lived her life with no regrets, full of zest and vitality. She never gave up. Recipients model her persona.

“We have made a great deal of traction the last two years at the annual events. Our focus in 2023 is to bring as much education and support as possible to the forefront of our communities. Medical financial toxicity, like cancer, doesn’t discriminate,” says Kandace Saberhagen.

Event weekend activities include:

Saturday, Oct. 28; VIP Vineyard Ziplining (over fields of grapes) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29; StrikeOut Gala Awards Dinner at Rava Wines 4-10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30; StrikeOut Golf Outing at Hunter Ranch 8-3 p.m.

Monday Oct. 30; Cal Coast Brewery Reception 6-10 p.m.

For tickets and to learn more visit www.SabesWings.org.

