Superintendent of schools, local education leaders endorse Cunningham for Assembly

–This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he had received the endorsement of Dr. James Brescia, San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, Santa Maria Joint Union School District Board Member Jack Garvin, and retired Templeton Unified School District Board Members Shirley Sigmund, Phil Koehn, and Kevin Hamers.

“I first met Jordan when he was serving as a local school board member. I was impressed by his consistent actions to advocate for our students, parents, and educators,” said Brescia. “Assemblyman Cunningham’s ongoing support of Career and Technical Education has strengthened state and local programs that provide pathways to livable wage employment. I am grateful for his leadership, dedication, and service to our entire community.”

In 2017, Cunningham was able to work across the aisle to secure critical funding that saved and expanded on California’s Career Technical Education programs.

Earlier this year, Cunningham lead a legislative coalition in opposition to Governor Newsom’s proposed education budget cuts. As a result of these efforts, California students and teachers avoided a multi-billion budget shortfall that would have been catastrophic to our education system.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Prior to serving in the Assembly, Cunningham served as a deputy district attorney in SLO County, and on the Templeton Unified School Board. He owns a small business with his wife Shauna, and enjoys coaching youth sports and raising their four kids. To learn more about Jordan, visit www.JordanCunningham.org.

