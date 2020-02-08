Supervisor candidate calling for improved calendar disclosure

–First district supervisor candidate Stephanie Shakofsky is calling for improved transparency and disclosure regarding government calendars and documents in the fourth of what she calls “good government reforms.”

“The Board of Supervisors needs to adopt rules in favor of disclosure and renew their commitment to the public record laws and restore the people’s faith in government,” says Shakofsky. “Unethical or dishonest behavior most often occurs in secrecy, behind closed doors. The most effective way to prevent government corruption is to make the activities of public officials transparent to the people. Federal open records laws, such as the Freedom of Information Act, provide access to government documents and public records. California’s public disclosure laws also provide the means by which the public can gain access to government documents and scrutinize the behavior of public officials.”

Shakofsky says that these laws are often “skirted” by public officials, as was recently witnessed when a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor recused himself from a vote on the banning vaping products and failed to publicly announce the reason for recusal as required by California law, she says. “My reform calls for online posting of the calendars of elected officials, the County Administrative Officer, and department heads, including the name, title and affiliation of people they meet with on matters scheduled in the current agenda to be decided in the public process. The reform also contains understandable exemptions, such as matters of personal business and attorney-client privilege. Further, this reform will require Supervisors to publicly state in clear language their reason for recusal from a vote of the Board.”

For more information on her Good Government Reforms, go to StephanieForSupervisor.com or call (805) 975-3939.

First District Supervisor includes the City of Paso Robles as well as the communities of Templeton, Heritage Ranch, San Miguel, Shandon, Adelaida, and Oak Shores. The office is currently held by John Peschong. He will be running for re-election.

Share this post!

Related