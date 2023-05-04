Supervisor John Peschong announces 2024 reelection campaign

Peschong is running for reelection in District 1 which includes communities of Paso Robles, Templeton

– Supervisor John Peschong this week announced his 2024 campaign for reelection as a member of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

In announcing his campaign, Peschong stated: “San Luis Obispo County faces significant challenges, including an increase in crime and a worsening homelessness crisis. I believe we need steady, tested leadership on the board of supervisors that will support law enforcement and address homelessness with compassion and accountability.

Over the past two terms, I have brought my experience as a small business owner and community leader to the board and worked diligently to solve problems and deliver results for North County families. I am excited to continue that work and preserve North County as the special and unique place we all have the privilege of calling home.”

Peschong is announcing his campaign with key local endorsements, including Sheriff Ian Parkinson, District Attorney Dan Dow, County Assessor Tom Bordonaro, and Paso Robles City Councilman Steve Gregory.

Peschong was first elected to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 2016 and reelected in 2020. On the board, Peschong has delivered strong results for North County residents, including increased funding and staffing for the sheriff’s department, years of responsible fiscal management, new job creation, and innovative approaches to dealing with the homelessness crisis.

Outside of elected office, Peschong has a career-long record of serving North County as a small business owner and community leader. Peschong is the founder and a past president of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association, past president and former member of the California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors, and is an active member of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau and Cattlemen’s Association.

Peschong and his family reside in Templeton. He is running for reelection in District 1, comprised of the City of Paso Robles as well as the communities of Templeton, Adelaida, Roblar, Heritage Ranch, Oak Shores, San Miguel, Shandon, Cholame, and Whitley Gardens.

Share To Social Media