Support the Paso Robles Library Foundation with Chipotle fundraising event

– The public can help support the Paso Robles Library Foundation through a fundraising initiative scheduled next Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Chipotle location in Paso Robles. Supporters can contribute by placing online orders at Chipotle and using the code J2E8B4H, or in person by presenting the event flyer, either in printed form or displayed on their mobile devices.

The Chipotle store is located at 98 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. The event hours are set from 5 to 9 p.m. Chipotle gives back 33% of the proceeds brought in by supporters during fundraiser days. Note: delivery orders will not be considered for this event.

To learn more about Paso Robles Library Foundation, visit https://www.prlibraryfoundation.com/.

Click here to view the Facebook event page.

