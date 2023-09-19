Suspect arrested for attempted murder after standoff

Witnesses reported seeing two men arguing outside a home when one of the men fired a shot at the other

– On Monday, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 2800 block of Northview Avenue in rural Arroyo Grande.

Witnesses reported seeing two men arguing outside a home when one of the men fired a shot at the other. The victim was not injured. The suspect then retreated into his residence and barricaded himself inside the home. He was the only occupant.

Deputies arrived on scene along with additional resources including the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail. A perimeter was set up around the house. As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated or told to shelter in place.

Deputies made contact with the suspect and for several hours negotiated with him to exit the home and surrender peacefully. When the suspect broke off contact with the Deputies and stopped communicating, a diversion device was placed inside the home.

At approximately 3:30 PM, members of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail made entry into the home and detained the suspect.

The suspect is identified as 75-year-old Anthony Neil Carducci of Arroyo Grande. He was arrested for attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

