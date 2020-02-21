Suspect arrested for auto theft, being under the influence of narcotics, other charges

–Earlier today, officers from the Paso Robles Police Department located a stolen Nissan Altima parked in the 300 block of Oak St. in Paso Robles.

During the investigation, officers say that Ryan Dutra (41) had parked the vehicle and was inside of a residence. As officers attempted contact, Dutra fled and was quickly taken into custody.

The keys to the vehicle were located with Dutra’s belongings and there was paperwork inside of the vehicle with Dutra’s name on it. Officers spoke with Dutra and say they determined he was also under the influence of narcotics.

The San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force (SLOCATT) was notified of the incident and Dutra was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for auto theft, being under the influence, resisting arrest and a felony warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share this post!

Related