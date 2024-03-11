Paso Robles News|Monday, March 11, 2024
You are here: Home » Crime » Suspect wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Morro Bay
  • Follow Us!

Suspect wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Morro Bay 

Posted: 4:48 am, March 11, 2024 by News Staff

Dylan Xavier Campana, 29, awaiting extradition to Oregon

– Authorities arrested a man wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted homicide in Oregon after he was located in Morro Bay.

According to Morro Bay Police Department officials, the arrest of 29-year-old Dylan Xavier Campana occurred on March 10, at approximately 5:21 p.m. local time in the 300 block of Hill St. The arrest followed a call from a detective with the Astoria Police Department in Astoria, Oregon. The detective informed Morro Bay police of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident in Astoria on March 7. Campana was identified as the wanted suspect in connection with an attempted homicide.

Upon receiving the tip, Morro Bay officers swiftly responded to the location and confirmed Campana’s presence inside a residence. The San Luis Obispo Regional Swat Team was called in for assistance, and Campana was apprehended without any resistance.

Astoria Police Department will continue its investigation into the matter. Campana was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, awaiting extradition to Oregon.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.