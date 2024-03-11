Suspect wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Morro Bay

Dylan Xavier Campana, 29, awaiting extradition to Oregon

– Authorities arrested a man wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted homicide in Oregon after he was located in Morro Bay.

According to Morro Bay Police Department officials, the arrest of 29-year-old Dylan Xavier Campana occurred on March 10, at approximately 5:21 p.m. local time in the 300 block of Hill St. The arrest followed a call from a detective with the Astoria Police Department in Astoria, Oregon. The detective informed Morro Bay police of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident in Astoria on March 7. Campana was identified as the wanted suspect in connection with an attempted homicide.

Upon receiving the tip, Morro Bay officers swiftly responded to the location and confirmed Campana’s presence inside a residence. The San Luis Obispo Regional Swat Team was called in for assistance, and Campana was apprehended without any resistance.

Astoria Police Department will continue its investigation into the matter. Campana was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, awaiting extradition to Oregon.

