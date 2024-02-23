Paso Robles News|Friday, February 23, 2024
You are here: Home » Crime » Suspects arrested on Highway 101 after ‘high-risk traffic stop’
  • Follow Us!

Suspects arrested on Highway 101 after ‘high-risk traffic stop’ 

Posted: 5:29 am, February 23, 2024 by News Staff

Suspects arrested on Highway 101 after 'high-risk traffic stop'

Additional criminal charges expected to be filed against suspects

– On Thursday afternoon, the Paso Robles Police Department notified the Atascadero Police Department that three subjects associated with a red Mercedes had stolen alcohol from a business within the city of Paso Robles. The PRPD believed the red Mercedes was involved in other thefts within their city and requested allied agencies be on the lookout.

Shortly after receiving the information from the Paso Robles Police Department, the APD dispatch center received a 911 call from Smart & Final in Atascadero. The dispatcher learned that the suspects had just stolen alcohol from the store and were leaving in a red vehicle. The dispatcher quickly broadcast the information and a patrol unit in the area immediately located the red Mercedes. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the northbound US 101 freeway near the San Anselmo onramp. A portion of the freeway was closed while the stop was conducted.

Stolen alcohol highway 101 arrest atascadero

Stolen alcohol.

The three occupants were detained at the scene while APD officers investigated the theft at Smart & Final. The suspects were positively identified by store employees and a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the vehicle.

Paso Robles Police officers responded to the scene and placed the suspects under arrest. The APD says it will file additional criminal charges with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office once an investigation is complete.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.