Suspects arrested on Highway 101 after ‘high-risk traffic stop’

Additional criminal charges expected to be filed against suspects

– On Thursday afternoon, the Paso Robles Police Department notified the Atascadero Police Department that three subjects associated with a red Mercedes had stolen alcohol from a business within the city of Paso Robles. The PRPD believed the red Mercedes was involved in other thefts within their city and requested allied agencies be on the lookout.

Shortly after receiving the information from the Paso Robles Police Department, the APD dispatch center received a 911 call from Smart & Final in Atascadero. The dispatcher learned that the suspects had just stolen alcohol from the store and were leaving in a red vehicle. The dispatcher quickly broadcast the information and a patrol unit in the area immediately located the red Mercedes. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the northbound US 101 freeway near the San Anselmo onramp. A portion of the freeway was closed while the stop was conducted.

The three occupants were detained at the scene while APD officers investigated the theft at Smart & Final. The suspects were positively identified by store employees and a large amount of alcohol was recovered from the vehicle.

Paso Robles Police officers responded to the scene and placed the suspects under arrest. The APD says it will file additional criminal charges with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office once an investigation is complete.

