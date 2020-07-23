Suspicious package prompts closure of Atascadero post office

Post office will be closed until further notice

–On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the United States Post Office in Atascadero recognized a suspicious package. The post office immediately reached out to the Atascadero Police Department. Upon arriving at the scene and assessing the package, APD evacuated the Post Office immediately. With an abundance of caution and concern, APD contacted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Bomb Task Force to come in and analyze the package.

The US Post Office, located at 9800 El Camino Real in Atascadero, will be closed until further notice. This incident is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

