Symphony of the Vines to present ‘For the Birds’ in San Miguel

Concert to be held at Mission San Miguel

– Symphony of the Vines is set to present “For the Birds” at Mission San Miguel on Sunday, Apr. 14 at 4 p.m.

The concert, marking the final performance of the 2023-24 season, will feature a lineup including Alejandra Moreno-Gonzalez as Violin Soloist, and compositions such as “The Birds” by Ottorino Respighi, “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Song of the Birds” by Pablo Casals, and Symphony No. 83, “The Hen” by Franz Joseph Haydn.

For ticket information, interested parties are directed to visit www.symphonyofthevines.org or https://www.my805tix.com/e/horns-strings.

Symphony of the Vines, established in 2010, is an independent professional association of performing symphony musicians. Based in northern San Luis Obispo County on the central coast of California, the organization offers orchestral concerts for residents and visitors alike. Additionally, through its Student Spotlight program, SOV provides learning, mentoring, and performance opportunities to young student musicians in the region, and conducts interactive performances at public schools to introduce students to live classical music experiences.

Founded by music director Greg Magie, Symphony of the Vines aims to bring live classical music performances to the communities of North County San Luis Obispo. With the support of musicians, business leaders, and patrons, the orchestra has been performing concerts annually since its inaugural concert in 2010.

In 2015, “Off-the-Vines,” a second concert series of chamber music featuring musicians from the orchestra, was launched and has since gained popularity. Comprising local musicians and guest artists from San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas, Symphony of the Vines showcases a diverse repertoire ranging from the 1600s to world premieres of newly composed music.

Share To Social Media