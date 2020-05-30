Take the survey: Temporary use of public streets and parking for outdoor dining

Submitted by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce

–Physical distancing guidelines due to COVID19 require restaurants to reduce the number of tables and seats for indoor dining by as much as 50-percent. Restaurants nonetheless need a certain number of customers to survive and remain profitable.

In an effort to increase the available physically distanced seating for restaurant customers, outdoor seating options are being considered and implemented in cities and towns across the country and along the Central Coast, including SLO, Carmel, Santa Barbara, and many others.

The Paso Robles City Council has approved City Park Dining.

Two additional key options include:

Parklets, which convert a limited number of parking spaces or a portion of a parking lot into small terrace areas for outdoor seating and dining.

Temporary street closures during certain hours on certain days or evenings (such as for Farmers’ Markets, Street Fairs, etc.) to be used for pedestrians and in-street dining.

Take this survey and answer questions regarding potential outdoor seating options for the Paso Robles downtown core area.

Share this post!



Related