August 20, 2021
Talent show to benefit Atascadero Printery Foundation 

Posted: 5:47 am, August 20, 2021 by News Staff
Proceeds will help restore the Atascadero Printery into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and community space.

‘North County Has Talent’ presented in collaboration with Atascadero Performing Arts Center

– In collaboration with the Atascadero Printery Foundation, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center is holding a talent show fundraiser to benefit the printery refurbishment. The talent show will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6351 Olmeda, Atascadero. Admission to the event is $10.

Enter to win by sending a video or information to Brenda May by August 30, 2021, at dbmjmay@aol.com. The Entry Fee is $25. The first prize is $100, the second prize is $50, and the third prize is $25.

There will be wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres available for purchase.

About APACC

The Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee (APACC) is a group of dedicated citizens who support and believe in the importance of the performing arts. Their mission is to provide a permanent, joint-use facility where the youth and adults of the community may express and experience live performances.

Comments

