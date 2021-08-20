Talent show to benefit Atascadero Printery Foundation

‘North County Has Talent’ presented in collaboration with Atascadero Performing Arts Center

– In collaboration with the Atascadero Printery Foundation, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center is holding a talent show fundraiser to benefit the printery refurbishment. The talent show will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6351 Olmeda, Atascadero. Admission to the event is $10.

Enter to win by sending a video or information to Brenda May by August 30, 2021, at dbmjmay@aol.com. The Entry Fee is $25. The first prize is $100, the second prize is $50, and the third prize is $25.

There will be wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres available for purchase.

About APACC

The Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee (APACC) is a group of dedicated citizens who support and believe in the importance of the performing arts. Their mission is to provide a permanent, joint-use facility where the youth and adults of the community may express and experience live performances.

