Talent show to raise money for Atascadero Printery Foundation

Emmy Award nominee Doriana Sanchez will be one of the event’s celebrity guest judges

– The Atascadero Printery Foundation is hosting its inaugural “North County Has Talent” show on Friday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage of the printery located at 6351 Olmeda Ave in Downtown Atascadero. The talent show is open to all ages and will feature music, singing, dance, cash prizes, and more.

Emmy Award nominee Doriana Sanchez will be one of the event’s celebrity guest judges. She is the creative director and choreographer behind the high-energy disco routines on So You Think You Can Dance. She has also appeared in movies including Dirty Dancing and performed in Las Vegas and worldwide. Her collaborations include working with musical legends like Cher, Shakira, Natalie Cole, Frankie Valli, David Foster, Jackie Evancho, and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

“We’re excited for this debut event that has been in the works since 2021, but postponed because of COVID,” says Chairwoman Brenda May. “We hope to have a fun evening that will showcase some wonderful local performers and artists as well as raise funds to restore the printery building so it can be a place for people to come together and celebrate the arts.”

The guest judges will select a winner to receive a $400 cash prize. A total of $700 will be awarded for first, second and third place winners thanks to a donor. To enter the talent show, contact Brenda at Dbmjmay@aol.com for details.

General admission to the show is $10 and tickets can be purchased at AtascaderoPrintery.org. Food and drinks including wine and beer will be available for purchase. Attendees should bring their own chairs.

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that owns the historic 1915 building, one of the first buildings built in Atascadero. The building was damaged in the 2003 San Simeon earthquake and has been red tagged. Proceeds will help the foundation repair the printery and help support the foundation’s goal to turn it into a community center with a performing arts center, museum, and space for events, meetings, classes, and activities.

