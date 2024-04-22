Tamale Festival returns May 4 to Atascadero

This year includes Fiesta Friday event

– The City of Atascadero has announced the return of the Atascadero Tamale Festival on May 4.

The festival will feature a variety of traditional, gourmet, and sweet tamales from local restaurants as well as establishments across California. Alongside the culinary offerings, margaritas and various adult beverages will be available. The event will also include merchandise vendors, live music, photo opportunities, and contests including “best” tamale, tamale eating, and pet costume contests.

The festival is open to the public and free of charge. For further details, individuals can visit www.atascaderotamalefest.com.

Those interested in participating as vendors at the 8th Annual Tamale Festival are encouraged to complete the appropriate form.

New to this year’s festivities is Fiesta Friday, offering an evening filled with early tamale shopping, live music, fireworks, and a Sip & Shop experience in Downtown Atascadero. Over 15 different tasting spots will be available at merchant locations during the Sip & Shop event.

Fiesta Friday is free to attend. Tickets for the Sip Shop can be purchased at www.atascaderochamber.org

For inquiries, call (805) 470-3490 or email: info@visitatascadero.com.

