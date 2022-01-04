Tamale Festival returns to Atascadero Jan. 15

City of Atascadero announces full entertainment schedule

– The City of Atascadero has officially announced the return of the 6th annual Tamale Festival, to be held in the Sunken Gardens and Downtown Atascadero on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This year, the festival will feature over 25 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase from gourmet to traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco Ramirez along with Medina Light Show Designs, plus a wide variety of music from Mariachi Voces Tapatias, Ranchero Artist Manuel Enrique & his horse, the Famous Dancing Horses, and the Folklorico El Padrecito Dancers from Guadalupe. There will be live music by the Los Gatos Locos Band, Steppin’ Out Band, Brass Mash and Outlaw Mariachi. Enjoy bounce houses, Zorb Balls, obstacle courses, and bungee jumps from Bubble Fun 101 along with face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth with “Waffles” the miniature donkey, fireworks, and plenty of fun for all ages. Over 60 vendors will be on display offering everything from merchandise and crafts to adult beverages to a wide variety of food vendors with tamales and beyond tamales to appease everyone’s palette and appetite.

Contests are back with the popular “Best Tamale Contest” where all of the tamale vendors can showcase their outstanding work to the celebrity judges to decide the “best” tamale. Plus, the “Tamale Eating Contest” and the “Chihuahua Costume & Pet Contest” will be available for those who wish to participate.

The event is free to attend and enjoy the entertainment, but don’t forget to bring your wallet in order to purchase delicious food, activities and merchandise. Event is rain or shine.

For event information and the entertainment schedule, go to VisitAtascadero.com/TamaleFest.

