Tamale Festival weekend kicks off Friday in Atascadero

– The City of Atascadero has announced the return of the 8th annual Tamale Festival, scheduled to take place in the Sunken Gardens and Downtown Atascadero on Friday, May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The festival will commence on Friday, May 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Fiesta Friday, offering a variety of tamale vendors and the opportunity to purchase tamales without the usual crowds. Concurrently, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Sip & Shop event in the Downtown area, featuring over 15 participating businesses offering wine, beer, coffee, and cider. Early bird tickets are available for purchase at atascaderochamber.org/events. The evening will also feature complimentary tours of Atascadero City Hall and a fireworks show around 8:15 p.m. The best place to view the show will be from Sunken Gardens.

The main event, the 8th annual Tamale Festival, on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. will feature over 100 vendors offering a wide array of food and beverages, including margaritas, craft beer, wine, and cider. Thirty of these vendors are tamale vendors from across California, offering a variety of tamales for purchase, from gourmet to traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco Ramirez, Medina Light Show Designs, and various musical acts across three stages. Activities such as bounce houses, obstacle courses, and face painting will be available for attendees of all ages.

The festival will also host two contests: the Best Tamale Contest and the Tamale Eating Contest. The former will see tamale vendors competing for recognition from celebrity judges, with winners announced between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. The latter, along with the Chihuahua Pet & Costume Contest, will take place at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively, on the steps of city hall.

The event is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring cash for purchases. Proceeds from adult beverage sales on Saturday will benefit the Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo.

For event information and a full entertainment schedule, visit www.VisitAtascadero.com/TamaleFest.

