Tax aide program seeking volunteers for upcoming tax season 

Posted: 5:45 am, October 19, 2023 by News Staff

taxes Atascadero

– Due to continuing demand for AARP Tax-Aide’s free tax preparation and e-filing services for seniors and low to moderate-income taxpayers, the SLO County Tax-Aide program is seeking volunteers for the 2024 tax season. Volunteers are needed for both tax return preparer positions, as well as client facilitators, and call-center positions. All volunteers will receive training and IRS certification.

Candidates should apply who:

  • Are reasonably skilled in using a computer
  • Have previously used tax preparation or other software
  • Like working in a collaborative team environment
  • And want to “Pay It Forward”

 

Go to www.ccfreetax.org for information on how to become an AARP Tax-Aide volunteer. The program has nine locations in the county spanning Paso Robles to Nipomo.

AARP Tax-Aide has been providing tax preparation services to Central Coast residents for more than 30 years. The approximately 75 local AARP tax counselors and other volunteers are trained annually, are IRS-certified, and provide services across the county at nine preparation sites.

Started in 1968 by four volunteers, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is now the nation’s largest free, volunteer–run tax preparation service. By using these services, seniors and low to moderate-income taxpayers avoid preparation and electronic filing fees.  AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. In prior years our local Tax-Aide program in San Luis Obispo County prepared approximately 3,600 tax returns resulting in over $3,000,000 in refunds being returned to the local economy.

 

