Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes to perform at local winery

Limited amount of tickets available

– Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer-songwriter of the band Dawes, will be the first artist performing for Tooth & Nail’s House of Wine & Music Concert Series at the winery on Friday, June 16. The event, produced by 88 Vines Entertainment, will feature a farm-to-table dinner prepared by Chef Zak Chrzaszcz, and showcase Tooth & Nail wines on the outdoor patio. Following dinner, attendees will watch a rare solo acoustic performance by Taylor Goldsmith. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase to this event, click here to purchase. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Los Angeles folk-rock band Dawes has been described as having the “acoustic Laurel Canyon sound of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Crosby, Stills, & Nash,” combined with the Americana vibe of the Band and Jackson Browne, who has called Taylor a “brilliant songwriter.” Esquire Magazine called Goldsmith “the best young songwriter in America” and says of his songs “these are songs that don’t just speak for themselves but accomplish something far rarer – they speak for us.”

He has been widely recognized for his story-telling ability and honest lyrics, and recently received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics” for his song “Memorized” from the NBC show This Is Us. He has performed on albums with John Fogerty and Jackson Browne, and was handpicked by producer T Bone Burnett for a musical supergroup alongside Elvis Costello, Marcus Mumford, and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James.

Share To Social Media