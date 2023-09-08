Teen arrested for robbery in Atascadero after search

Local schools placed on lockdown during search

– On Thursday, Atascadero Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of the 6700 block of El Camino Real. The victim reported a Hispanic male juvenile attempted to steal his bicycle while brandishing a handgun at him. The juvenile was reported as fleeing on foot, last seen in the creek near the pedestrian tunnel and towards the Atascadero High School.

Out of an overabundance of caution, the North County Christian School, as well as, the Atascadero High School were placed in lockdown.

Officers began conducting an area check-in at the creek near this incident. A helicopter from the California Highway Patrol was used to assist in the search. During this search, a subject matching the description of the juvenile suspect jumped over a fence in the 6400 block of Nacimiento Avenue (northwest of the creek being searched) directly in front of an officer. The subject was detained and later positively identified by the victim as the suspect in this incident.

A K-9 with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trained to locate firearms, was called to assist in the search for any firearm possibly discarded in the area by the suspect. A pellet gun wrapped in a black beanie was located near a backpack belonging to the suspect.

The juvenile arrestee, a 15-year-old Santa Margarita resident, was transported and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center for robbery.

