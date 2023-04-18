Teen arrested on assault, robbery, weapons charges

Teen male booked, transported to SLO County Juvenile Services Center

– Early Friday morning, San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate the report of an assault that had taken place on the 3900 block of South Higuera in San Luis Obispo. A juvenile male victim had reportedly been struck in the forehead with the butt of a handgun by another juvenile male, according to SLOPD. When the victim attempted to run away, he reportedly fell and was then punched and kicked, and his cell phone was taken. He later sought medical treatment at a local hospital for his injuries.

During the investigation, the victim was able to identify the suspect who was known to him, and a nearby home security camera captured an image of the vehicle the suspect had been riding in before and after the assault.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday evening, the police department received several calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of Sinsheimer Park off Southwood Drive. Officers were dispatched to the park and located two cars parked next to each other in the parking lot with several people inside each car.

Officers recognized one of the passengers as being the suspect in the robbery and assault from earlier in the day. Officers contacted the occupants and had them exit the cars. As the suspect exited the car, an officer reportedly saw an unloaded magazine for a gun on the floorboard where he had been sitting. Officers then found a loaded 9 mm handgun underneath his seat. A records check of the gun indicated it was reported stolen from St. George, Utah in 2020.

Officers also reportedly located eight recently fired bullet casings nearby in a parking lot off the 1100 block of Laurel Lane. Officers checked the area for damage associated with the firing of a gun and did not find any.

The juvenile was arrested for the charges listed below and transported to SLO County Juvenile Services Center:

PC 25850(a) – felony carrying a loaded firearm in public

PC 25400(a)(3) – felony carrying concealed firearm

PC 29610(a) – misdemeanor minor in possession of a firearm

PC 29650 – misdemeanor minor in possession of live ammunition

PC 246.3(a) – felony willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner

PC 211 – felony robbery

PC 245(a)(1) – felony assault with a deadly weapon

The public is asked to contact SLOPD if they live near this area and have any damage consistent with gunfire on their property: (805) 781-7312.

