Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified

– On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly located an unloaded 80% Glock-style handgun and a partially loaded high-capacity magazine inside a bag. The driver was arrested for drug and weapon-related charges and transported to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall.

During this incident, there was no threat to Paso Robles High School identified. Police school resource officers were in contact with school administrators to ensure student safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464, or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media