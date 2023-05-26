Teen injured in Templeton pedestrian accident

Fundraiser launched to support family

– Fifeteen-year-old Addison Nixon of Templeton was involved in a pedestrian accident on Thursday evening at approximately 7 p.m. The incident occurred when Nixon was crossing Las Tablas Road in Templeton, three blocks away from her residence. She was struck by a driver operating an SUV, according to a GoFundMe launched to support the family.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and promptly transported Nixon to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently airlifted to a specialized children’s trauma center. Medical evaluations have revealed that Nixon sustained multiple injuries, including fractures in her neck and hip, as well as swelling and bleeding in the brain. However, her current condition is reported as stable.

“There aren’t words to describe how loving and giving Addy is, she is so strong and loved and adored by so many,” writes fundraiser organizer Elizabeth Benson of Templeton, “Her mother Sami, a beloved teacher’s aide in the community, is her rock and has been by her side praying and anxiously waiting. Sami is a single mom providing for two children, any support we as the community can give to help them get through this time would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your prayers and support of their family.”

Click here to make a donation to support the family.

