Teen victim identified in fatal car crash

17-year-old victim from San Luis Obispo identified as Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston

–On Saturday, at 6:45 a.m., Bryan Griffiths, a 79-year-old Morro Bay resident, was driving southbound on Highway 1 approaching the controlled intersection with Highland Drive. A 17-year-old from San Luis Obispo who has been identified as Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston was stopped for a red traffic light on Highland Drive (eastbound) at the intersection with Highway 1. Osbaldeston’s signal light cycled to green and he entered into the intersection to make a left turn onto northbound Highway 1. Griffiths entered the intersection against the red traffic light and the front end of his Ford F-250 broadsided the left side of Osbaldeston’s Volvo.

50-year-old Tisha Leigh Breda of Cambria was stopped northbound SR-1 at Highland Drive for the red traffic light. The impact of the collision between Griffiths and Osbaldeston pushed the Volvo into the left front end of Breda’s BMW 750. Griffiths was transported by ambulance to French Hospital and Osbaldeston was transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Hospital. Osbaldeston succumbed to his injuries as a result of this collision.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP), San Luis Obispo Area is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is requested to please contact Officer J. Jennings at (805) 594-8700.

