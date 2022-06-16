Templeton Beer Run returns July 9

Registration is $50 from now until July 7

– The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 6th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at Barrel House Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles on Saturday, July 9. The last 5k event hosted 300+ runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners with their dog/s on leash/es.

The 5k loop course is about having a good time and is not a timed event this year. However, there will be a clock on hand for those runners wanting to check their time at the finish line. The Templeton Beer Run is a “Fun-draiser” for the Templeton Recreation Department. Walkers, joggers, parents with baby strollers and dog owners (dogs must be on leash) are welcome but asked to line-up at the back of the race to allow the more serious runners clearance. There will be one water station on the course.

The registration table opens at 7 a.m. and the Beer Run starts at 8 a.m.

The run includes a 5 oz. taster at the start line and a full pint at the finish. A non-alcoholic beverage option will also be available for participants. Awesome event t-shirts are guaranteed for participants registering by June 20. Participants registering after June 20 may receive a t-shirt. There will be music after the run at the BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater.

To register, visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at www.templetonrecfoundation.com.

The cost for pre-registration is as follows:

$50 – Now until July 6 at noon

$60 – July 6 at 12:01 p.m. to the day of the event

