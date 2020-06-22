Templeton Chamber of Commerce loses full-time CEO position

CEO Jessica Main furloughed in April, won’t be returning

–The following statement was sent Monday by Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to its membership:

Dear Templeton Chamber of Commerce Members:

First of all, thank you to our Chamber Members for your continued support during the unprecedented challenges to our family, friends, community, and businesses.

As restrictions ease and our business community has been able to slowly reopen, the chamber was hopeful that it would be authorized to hold our beloved annual 4th of July celebration and summer music in the park events. As you have probably heard, these types of gatherings have not been approved yet and seem unlikely to be officially approved in time to meaningfully plan in the next two weeks.

A large portion of our income, which in turn allows us to be your voice with local government and provide you with important business programming, is generated through these and other important community building events, sponsorships, your membership renewals (thank you), and other non-membership income (billboard and magazine advertising). With the pandemic and corresponding restrictions, like many of you, we have lost significant revenue such that it was impracticable to employ a full-time CEO.

Based on those facts, the Board of Directors made the tough decision to furlough CEO Jessica Main on April 15, 2020, with the hope that we could bring Jessica back to plan and execute on summer events. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the ability to hold events and related reduction in funds to further our mission, we cannot responsibly support bringing Jessica back on a full-time basis.

Jessica has been a tremendous leader during the last 18 months, building strong relationships with local government and the Templeton business community, and the Board agrees that it is unfair to hold her in limbo for a yet unknown period of time and therefore has made the difficult decision to release Jessica from her position with the chamber so that may put her passion and skills to work elsewhere.

She will be greatly missed – we thank you, Jessica, for your leadership and your excellent contribution to the Templeton Chamber. It is our expectation that we’ll continue to see and hear from her in the community, so please do give her a “Thank You” when you see her.

This is not the end of our work, however. The dedicated board, volunteers, and members of the Templeton Chamber will continue to actively advocate for the business community, provide valuable information and resources for your business, and will work to build on our already strong foundation until such time as we can resume our normal activities.

We encourage you to continue to use us as your voice in the business community and look forward to hearing from you about how we can help on social media, through our website at www.templetonchamber.com, or by phone at (805) 434-1789 (do leave a message if we do not answer).

Share this post!

email

Related