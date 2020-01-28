Templeton Chamber to host candidates’ forums for District 1 Supervisor

–The Templeton Chamber of Commerce will host a forum to introduce voters to the candidates running for San Luis Obispo District 1 Supervisor, on Feb. 6. The forum will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Vineyard Elementary School Multi-purpose Room, 2121 Vineyard in Templeton and are free and open to the public.

Dick Mason from KPRL Radio will moderate the forum where questions will be submitted by the audience in writing, vetted by the Chamber of Commerce, and asked of all candidates equally. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the forum. The District 1 Supervisor forum is sponsored by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates running are John Peschong (incumbent) and Stephanie Shakofsky.

For more information on the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, including membership information, please visit the website at https://www.templetonchamber.com/.

